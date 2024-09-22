JUST IN: INEC declares APC candidate winner of Edo guber poll

Putting an end to over 36 hours of voting processes, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the governorship election in Edo State.

The electoral umpire announced that the APC candidate, Monday Okpebholo, won the poll after certifying all necessary requirements stipulated by the Electoral Act.

Announcing outcome of the poll on Sunday, the Returning Officer, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Of Technology, Minna, Prof. Faruk Kuta, disclosed that Okpebholo more votes than other candidates vying to succeed the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

He said that Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat his arch rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 247,274 votes during the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party candidate, Olumide Akpata, who was former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), came distant third with 22,763 votes.

While the APC won in 11 local government areas, the PDP won seven as against the LP that couldn’t pin down any of the 18 councils.

The APC won the six local governments in Edo North Senatorial District and two out of the five local government in Edo Central Senatorial district.

In the seven local governments in Edo South senatorial district, it won three local governments

Meanwhile, the APC won Esan Central, where its candidate, Monday Okpebholo hailed from and Esan West local government while PDP won Esan North East, Igueben and Esan South East Ighodalo’s local government.

In Edo South, the APC won Egor, Oredo and Orhionmwon local government while the PDP won Uhunmwonde, Ovia North East, Ovia South West local governments.

The PDP also won in Ikpoba Okha local government where its deputy governorship candidate and immediate past Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, hail from.