The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fuad Laguda, as winner of the Surulere Federal Constituency 1 bye-Election after polling the highest votes during the exercise.

Laguda, a former APC chairman in the Surulere Local Government replaces Femi Gbajabiamila, who resigned after his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Declaring the results after the exercise on Saturday, the Returning Officer for the bye-election, Prof Simeon Adebayo, revealed that the APC candidate scored a total of 11, 203 votes to emerge winner of the poll.

Laguda was closely followed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate who polled 278 while the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer had 240 votes cast for him.

Others were ADC- 40; APGA- 6; APM- 7; APP- 4; NNPP- 8; SDP- 2; YPP- 9 and ZLP- 4.

It would be recalled that Gbajabiamila was the Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2019 and 2023 and had won his re-election into the House for the sixth consecutive term to represent the Surulere 1 Federal Constituency during the February 25 National Assembly election before his appointment as Chief of Staff to the President mid-2023.

The Chief of Staff, one of the strong allies of Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor between May 1999 and May 2007, resigned from the House of Representatives last June and the Speaker Tajudeen Abbas subsequently declared his seat vacant necessitating a bye-election in Surulere Constituency 1 to fill the seat.