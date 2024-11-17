33.8 C
Lagos
Sunday, November 17, 2024
spot_img
Politics

JUST IN: INEC declares Aiyedatiwa as 2024 Ondo guber poll winner

0
3

After hours of collation and computation of votes, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, winner of the gubernatorial election after polling highest votes during the exercise in the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who contested the poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 366,718 votes as against the former deputy governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, who had 117,845 votes to come second.

Previous article
Tinubu confers national honour on Indian PM amid state visit

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.