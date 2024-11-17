JUST IN: INEC declares Aiyedatiwa as 2024 Ondo guber poll winner

After hours of collation and computation of votes, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, winner of the gubernatorial election after polling highest votes during the exercise in the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who contested the poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 366,718 votes as against the former deputy governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, who had 117,845 votes to come second.