JUST IN: INEC declares Abiru winner of Lagos East Senatorial election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Adetokunbo Abiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the Lagos East senatorial election.

The results declared by the INEC Returning Officer for the Lagos East Senatorial election, Prof. Simeon Adebayo Oladipo, showed that Senator Abiru polled 178,646 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP who garnered 80,249 votes.

Abiru’s votes represent 61.4 percent of total valid votes cast during the poll held on Saturday, 25th February,2023.

Having satisfied the requirements of the law by winning majority of votes cast across the Senatorial district, Senator Abiru was declared winner and returned elected.

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu also showed significant strength in Lagos East Senatorial District, having polled 149,685 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Labour Party, LP ,who scored 118,348. Thus, Asiwaju Tinubu won with over 31,337 votes in the Lagos East Senatorial District.

Abiru wishes to thank all party leaders, supporters , well-wishers and the good people of Lagos East Senatorial District who supported and stood solidly by him throughout the campaign period and on the day of election.

