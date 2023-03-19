JUST IN: INEC declares Abiodun, Abdul-Rasaq winners of Ogun, Kwara Guber poll

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his Kwara State counterpart, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, have been reelected for a second term of four years, defeating Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in both states to emerge victorious.

Both candidates contested for their second term on the platforms of All Progressives Congress (APC) in their various states for the 2023 gubernatorial poll.

They were declared winners by the electoral umpire on Sunday, barely 24 hours after the election was held and concluded across the state.

At the collation centre in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, the state returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Kayode Adebowale, after certifying requirements of the law.

Abiodun polled 276,298 to defeat his closest rivals — Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 262,383 as well as Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) who got 94,754 votes and who has the backing of former governor and serving APC senator, Ibikunle Amosun.

“That Abiodun Adedapo Oluseun of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned election,” Adebowale stated.

In Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the APC candidate polled 273,424 to defeat his closest opponents — Abdullah Yahman of the PDP who scored 155,490 votes and Hakeem Lawal of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who got 18,922 votes.

