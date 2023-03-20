Report on Interest
Just in: INEC declares Abba Kabiru winner of Kano Governorship poll

By Abubakar Zaharadden Kano.

By The Guild

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate for Kano gubernatorial poll, Abba Yusuf, has been declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after ollinh the highest votes in the state.

Yusuf, who polled 911,347 votes, was closely followed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Nasiru Gawuna, with 822,873 votes after the exercise that lasted for over 48 hours.

The NNPP candidate edges out his opponent from the APC with a margin of 88,501 votes garnered from 42 Local Governments where the elections took place.

MORE DETAILS SOON

