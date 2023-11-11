Just IN: INEC begins investigation on Kogi guber prepared result sheets

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced investigations on cases of pre-filled election result sheets for the 2023 gubernatorial poll in Ogori/Magongo, Eika/Ohizenyi and some other areas across Kogi State.

INEC disclosed that its senior officers were currently investigating the incidents considering that the sheet was not to be filled until the exercise has been completed by the voters at the polling units in the state.

The electoral umpire disclosed this on Saturday after civil society organisation, YIAGA Africa, raised the alarm through its official social media handle, appealing that the case be investigated immediately to ensure free and fair poll across the state.

Similarly, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, raised the alarm about the incident in Ogori/Magongo, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to compromise the election.

In a swift reaction, INEC said its officials were looking into the matter and after the investigation, a decision will be communicated “earnestly”, assuring the electorates that the case would not be swept under the carpet.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State. The Commission views this situation seriously. Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly,” the commission said.

In Kogi, the total number of registered voters is 1,932,654 and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected is 1,833,160 with youths taking a lump 44% (850k) and the middle-aged having 32% (341K)

No fewer than 18 candidates are in the contest in Kogi. Some of the top contenders in the November 11, 2023 poll in Kogi include Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP); Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Party (ADC); Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who is an ex-Auditor General of Local Government in Kogi under Governor Yahaya Bello.

Like Kogi, governorship elections are being held in Imo and Bayelsa states.

