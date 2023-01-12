JUST IN: INEC adjusts PVC collection deadline across centres

Following difficulties experienced by Nigerians in the collection of their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of PVCs until Sunday 29th January 2023.

INEC, who had earlier fixed Sunday, 22nd January 2023 as a deadline for PVCs collection, said that the eight days extension was to assist its staff to complete cards distribution to electorates ahead of the poll.

The commission’s National Commissioner and chairman, the information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, announced the shift in deadline date for PVCs collection on Thursday after a meeting at its headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Okoye, in a statement made available to newsmen, explained that the developments experienced during the window approved by the umpire earlier including the huge turnout of electorate, encourage INEC to also approve additional days.

AccordinCollection at the Registration Area (Ward) level is extended by one a week from Monday 16th – Sunday 22nd January 2023 while collection at the Local Government level will resume on Monday 23rd – Sunday 29th January 2023.

According to him, with reports of INEC officials extorting Nigerians at PVC collection centres, the Commission is launching an investigation into the allegations. Those found culpable will face disciplinary action and/or prosecution.

“Similarly, the Commission is disturbed by allegations of discriminatory issuance of PVCs in some locations. This is against the law. All bonafide registrants are entitled to their PVCs and to use them to vote on Election Day in any part of the country where they are registered.

“Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) have been directed to ensure that no such practices occur nationwide and take immediate disciplinary action against violators.”

