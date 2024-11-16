JUST IN: Indian PM arrives Abuja for Nigeria, India bilateral ties

The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has arrived Abuja ahead of the state visit, aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties between Nigeria and Indian government.

Modi, who was received at the airport by the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, Nyesom Wike, arrived the country ahead of his State Visit at the Presidential Villa.

The Minister arrived on Saturday night, the first since Dr Manmohan Singh’s state visit in 2007, when the two nations established a strategic partnership.

Earlier, the Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President,

Information & Strategy, while confirming the visit, stated that President Bola Tinubu and Modi will seek to strengthen Nigeria’s and India’s ties further during their bilateral discussions.

Both leaders will exchange signed Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) to enhance collaboration in critical sectors.