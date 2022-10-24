JUST IN: Indian migrant’s son becomes UK new PM

History is changing within the English lands and for a son of an Indian migrant, Rishi Sunak, his chances of becoming a ruler remain a mission that may never come true, until the dream he never dreamt of started becoming reality after he was elected to serve as United Kingdom (UK) new Prime Minister, following his predecessor, Liz Truss, resignation after 44 days in office.

Truss’ resignation a few days ago was a blessing in disguise that brought luck to the son of the Indian migrant who never saw the big office of the UK prime minister coming even though he wine and dine with English men and women working in the parliament.

Sunak, for a few years to come, would continue to serve as prime minister to the UK, that is, if he understand his job and would be able to turn around the country’s economy compared to his predecessor who left office after much pressure from the public.

Although, the 42-year-old was faced with a series of politics from English men and women due to his Indian bloodline, the gods of his father stood strongly behind him, through thick and thin, forcing one of his predecessors, Boris Johnson, who was considered to return to the office and address their requests, to willingly withdraw from the race.

Sunak, speaking after his announcement as the new prime minister for the UK, promised everyone living within the Kingdom irrespective of their status to serve with integrity and humility.

The new Conservative leader, meanwhile, paid tribute to his predecessor, Liz Truss, and said the country faced a profound economic challenge.

Meanwhile, his emergence as the new PM has attracted divergent views from members of the opposition party and the country’s allies that described Sunak as the first leader not to have spoken publicly before his election.

Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, while congratulating the new PM, pledged to build a constructive working relationship with Sunak

Sturgeon, who described Sunak as the first British-Asian to assume PM office, stated that it indicated genuinely a significant moment for the United Kingdom.

However, while reiterating calls for a general election, she stressed that Scotland would not have voted for him should Johnson had remain in the race.

“For Scotland, of course, he becomes another PM we did not and, without doubt, would not, vote for even if given the chance.”

Also, the Labour’s deputy leader, Angela Rayner, said that Sunak’s emergence indicated that the Conservatives have broken promises made to English men and women during last election in the country.

Aside from that, the lawmaker noted that the party has broken the economy, putting every English man and woman under undue pressure.

Rayner, meanwhile, repeated her party’s call for a general election to give the country a new leadership as well as address all challenges facing it.

She added that Rishi Sunak was not accepted by his own party members a few weeks ago when he lost the leadership race to Liz Truss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

