JUST IN: Imo senator dumps Labour Party for APC

The lawmaker representing Imo-East Senatorial District, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, has dumped the Labour Party (LP), for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Onyewuchi left the party one year after winning the 2023 senatorial election on the platform of the opposition party in the state.

The senator’s defection was made public on the floor of the red chamber by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday while reading the letter from the lawmaker to announce his decision to join the APC.

The lawmaker’s letter was read in the presence of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who also doubles as the chair of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).

