Just In: Imo lawmakers impeach speaker over gross misconduct

Lawmakers at the Imo State House of Assembly have impeached their Speaker, Paul Emeziem, over alleged abuse of office and other misgivings said to be putting the parliamentarians in bad light.

His offence was said to have included allegations of gross misconduct, forgery, abuse of office, and high-handedness among others while the lawmakers argued that their action became imperative as part of measure to save the assembly’s reputation.

Emeziem was impeached by 19 lawmakers out of the 27 members during a plenary session at the Assembly complex in Owerri on Monday. The 19 lawmakers signed a letter which was read on the floor of the house.

However, the lawmakers elected the member representing Obowo State constituency, Kennedy Ibe, to replace the impeached speaker.

Details shortly…

