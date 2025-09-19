JUST IN: I’ll work with Rivers lawmakers, others to sustain peace – Fubara

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has returned to office following President Bola Tinubu’s suspension of the emergency rule, promising that the administration would would with everyone particularly the lawmakers to ensure that they all live and coexist peacefully for the development of the state

Fubara, who said that the six month of the emergency rule has taught him lessons, added that the administration under his watch would ensure that lost grounds are recovered as well as accelerate the social and economic advancement of the State.

The governor, during a statewide broadcast on Friday, declared that peace had been restored to the state and urged the State House of Assembly, political leaders, and stakeholders to put aside their differences and work together for the common good, placing the interests of the people above all else.

He also pledged his loyalty to the President, thanking him for his fatherly disposition, decisive intervention in resolving the political crisis, and for restoring full democratic governance in the state.

Fubara further expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Nyesom wike, the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, and members of the National Assembly for the roles they played in resolving the crisis.

He also extended appreciation to all stakeholders, including religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society groups, political actors, women’s groups, youths, concerned citizens both at home and abroad, and well-wishers, whose prayers and support sustained his administration through the challenging period.

To those who have expressed fears, frustrations, and uncertainty over the nature of the peace process, the governor offered reassurance, stating that there is no cause for worry, as everything is under control.

According to him, “As your Governor, I accepted to abide by the state of emergency declaration and chose to cooperate with Mr. President and the National Assembly, guided by my conviction that no sacrifice was too great to secure peace, stability, and progress of Rivers State.

“In the course of the six-month period, Mr. President graciously brokered the peace process with all the parties successfully. Our Leader, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and I, as your Governor, have all accepted to bury the hatchet and embrace peace and reconciliation in the best interest of our dear Rivers State.

“We believe the political crisis is now behind us and that peace and stability have once again returned to Rivers State, though not without the hard lessons learnt from the emergency rule.

“Accordingly, let us, therefore, embrace this moment as a fresh beginning. Let us work together with renewed hope and determination to build a stronger, more peaceful and prosperous Rivers State. I assure you that we will continuously work towards ensuring that we carry everyone along.

“Our immediate responsibility is to return to the path of governance and development by completing the projects which we started by ensuring none of them is starved of funds or neglected, thereby reviving our economy, protecting lives and property, and improving the wellbeing of all Rivers people.

“I commit to working harmoniously with the Rivers State House of Assembly to recover lost grounds and accelerate the social and economic advancement of our dear State. I also renew my pledge to serve with the fear of God, humility and a high sense of duty.