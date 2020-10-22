Just In: Ikoyi prison under suspected attack in Lagos

The Ikoyi Correction center in Lagos State has been reported to be under attack by hoodlums disguising as youths protesting against brutality and extra-judicial killing by officers deployed to the former Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a formation of the Nigerian Police.

As gathered, the thugs stormed the correction center at about 1:30 pm on Thursday and set some parts of the premises ablaze, and were about setting some inmates serving their jail terms free.

It was learnt that after the attack, the prison authorities notified security operatives including Nigerian Police, for backup to prevent jailbreak in the country.

A resident of Ikoyi, Mike Eze, said that the military officials arrived swiftly, shoot in the air to scare inmates and prevent the inmates from leaving the premises after the attack.

An official of the correction center told The Guild that the fire has been put out and that the fire ignited by the hoodlums during the attack affected a part of the facility.

He added that the arrival of security officials prevented the thugs from escalating the attack beyond proportion and that they repelled the hoodlums from completing their mission.

According to him, the fire did not affect structures where the inmates were kept pending the expiration of their jail term in the country.

