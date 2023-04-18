JUST IN: IGP to prosecute Adamawa REC after guber poll declaration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has concluded plans to write the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, to investigate and prosecute its suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Yunusa Ari, for contravening the 2022 electoral act.

Aside from that, INEC has also informed the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF) of Ari’s action to ensure further penalties.

The electoral umpire reached the decision when its National Commissioners met at the commission’s national headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday over Adamawa supplementary governorship election.

In a string of tweets on its official handle, INEC said, “At its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to:

“Write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action. The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer.”

The decision of the electoral body is coming barely 24 hours after it directed Ari to stay away from all activities of the electoral umpire and the election in state.

The INEC REC had during the weekend stirred controversy when at about 9am he announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the supplementary election over the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

