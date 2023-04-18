JUST IN: IGP removes Adamawa CP over electoral act contravention

In a bid to ensure a free and fair election in Adamawa, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has removed the Commissioner of Police on election duty in Adamawa State, Mohammed Barde, and replaced him with Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa.

Baba, meanwhile, was yet to receive on behalf of the Nigerian Police letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yunusa Ari, be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this while addressing pressmen on Tuesday in Abuja, stressed that the IGP is committed to a free and fair electoral process.

He said, “The IGP has given directive that the commissioner of police on election security in Adamawa State, CP Barde should pull out of Adamawa State and the Commissioner of Police in charge of Gombe State, CP Etim Equa to proceed to Adamawa immediately, to go and supervise the election and provide the necessary information and ensure that the process is a success.”

Adejobi also said the IGP has yet to receive any letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seeking the probe and prosecution of its embattled Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

It would be recalled that INEC had during the weekend suspended collation for the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa after Ari announced Aisha Dahiru, popularly called Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner over the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

INEC had immediately summoned Ari to Abuja and declared his announcement an invalid declaration and a usurpation of the powers of the collation and returning officer.

The electoral umpire also said it will write the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to probe and prosecute Ari but the police are yet to get the letter.

Before the collation exercise was suspended on Saturday night, results from 10 LGAs had been announced — and Binani was trailing Fintiri.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

