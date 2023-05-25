JUST IN: IGP redeploys senior police officers before Tinubu’s inauguration

Ahead of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, inauguration, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, has redeployed no fewer than four senior police officers, in order to achieve maximum impact of community-based and strategic policing on the society.

Baba said that the redeployment would help maintain watertight security in the jurisdiction where the senior policemen were moved to across the country.

The officers redeployed were CP Okon Effiong, who was former commissioner of police Rivers Command, to head the Department of Finance and Administration ICT, Force Headquarters, Abuja; CP Zachariah Fera, to Force Criminal Investigation (FCID) Annex Enugu, CP Nwonyi Emeka to Rivers State Command, and CP Gyogon Grimah to Cross River State Command.

Baba, in a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, tasked the Commissioners of Police to deploy all requisite assets in ensuring sanity, professional standards and discipline in all ramifications in their new places of assignment.

He has further charged the senior police officers to effectively apply their wealth of experiences to improving existing structural arrangements towards achieving a citizen-focused and community-oriented policing system.

The IGP also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to function optimally on their mandate.

