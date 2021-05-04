JUST IN: IGP redeploys Imo, Zamfara, four other CPs amid restructuring

As part of the efforts to ensure address security challenges, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ag. Usman Baba, has redeployed Commissioners of Police for Imo, Zamfara, and four other commands, in order to ensure efficiency in the country’s policing system.

The posting of the new CPs was in furtherance of efforts by the Police leadership towards strengthening security, tackling violent crimes, and enhancing optimal coordination of policing operations across Nigeria.

Through a statement released by the Force Police Public Relation Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, on Tuesday, charged the new officers to bring their professional experience to bear and improve policing within their jurisdiction.

According to him, the officers should ensure immediate restoration of public confidence in their new places of assignment, by engaging the residents and maintain a mutual relationship with them.

Baba assured citizens of the determination of the Force under his leadership to upscale its operations, improve public safety, and tackle all forms of crimes in the country.

The statement reads: “The IGP has ordered the posting of CP Abutu Yaro, to Imo State as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the State.

“CP Abutu Yaro, a fellow of the National Defence College and the immediate-past Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, is an operationally-minded Cop. By this new development, Abutu Yaro takes over from CP Nasiru Mohammed who has been redeployed to Western Port Authority, Lagos.

“In the same vein, Zamfara State Police Command now has a new Commissioner of Police. He is CP Hussaini Rabiu. Other Commissioners of Police affected by the new posting and redeployment are: CP John Amadi, who has been posted from Western Port Authority, Lagos to Airport Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos; CP Anderson Bankole who is now in charge of the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos; and CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, posted to the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), Force Headquarters, Abuja as the Commissioner of Police, DFA”.

