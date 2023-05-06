JUST IN: IGP redeploys 292 senior police officers for better security

As part of measures to ensure watertight security across Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba, has approved redeployment of 292 senior police officers to various zonal, state commands and formations.

The redeployed police officers would be expected to deputize other senior ranking officers in the discharge of critical administrative, investigative, and operational policing duties for an effective and citizen-led policing system in the country.

A breakdown of the senior police officers redeployed by the IGP showed that 86 were Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 206 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP’s).

