JUST IN: IGP recommends policeman for suspension after Bolanle’s death link

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has recommended that the Police Service Commission (PSC) suspend the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, alleged to have killed a female legal practitioner, Omobolanle Raheem, in Ajah axis of Lagos State.

Baba said that suspending the officer would be in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force while waiting for the detailed report on the incident that claimed the life of the pregnant woman in Eti-Osa Local Government.

He noted that the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference. The police boss made the recommendation through a statement released by the Force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, and made it available to newsmen on Wednesday. Baba argued that the suspension was without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the accused police officer.

According to the statement, meanwhile, the IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter.

“He, therefore, appeals to the public to be calm as all hands are on deck to ensure justice prevails while measures have been put in place to prevent future occurrences”.

The IGP recommendation came barely 24 hours after the husband of the deceased disclosed that Bolanle was four months pregnant with twins before she was shot by Vandi under the Ajah bridge.

The police officer, before the incident, was attached to the Ajiwe Police station where he and his colleagues left for a patrol on Christmas Day, met Bolanle and his family, and shot the legal practitioner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

