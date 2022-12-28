JUST IN: IGP recommends policeman for suspension after Bolanle’s death link

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has recommended that the Police Service Commission (PSC) suspend the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, alleged to have killed a female legal practitioner, Omobolanle Raheem, in Ajah axis of Lagos State.
Baba said that suspending the officer would be in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force while waiting for the detailed report on the incident that claimed the life of the pregnant woman in Eti-Osa Local Government.
The IGP recommendation came barely 24 hours after the husband of the deceased disclosed that Bolanle was four months pregnant with twins before she was shot by Vandi under the Ajah bridge.
The police officer, before the incident, was attached to the Ajiwe Police station where he and his colleagues left for a patrol on Christmas Day, met Bolanle and his family, and shot the legal practitioner.
