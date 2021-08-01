Just in: IGP recommends Abba Kyari’s suspension after inaugurating probe panel

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, has written to the Police Service Commission (PSC) and recommended that immediate suspension of the Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, over his alleged involvement in the $1.1 million fraud Qatari school projects perpetrated by online celebrity and suspected fraudster, Ramon Abbass popularly called Hushpuppi.

Baba has also inaugurated a four-man probe panel headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), DIG Joseph Egbunike, to investigate and ascertain the allegations raised against Kyari by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) particularly as it concerns fraud, abuse of office and others.

The IGP, through a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday and signed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, said that Kyari should remain on suspension pending outcome of an ongoing internal investigations touching on him as the leader of IRT.

Baba, in the letter to the Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday, noted that the recommendation for suspension of the officer was in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force, as a law enforcement agency for the country.

According to him, the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for the NPF Special Investigation Panel to carry out its investigations into the weighty allegations against Kyari without interference.

The police boss further explained that the suspension of the Super Cop on the allegations raised by US security agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), was without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

On the responsibility of the four-man probe panel, the police boss explained that the team would undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against Kyari by the US Government as contained in relevant documents that have been availed the Nigerian Police by FBI.

He added: “The panel will also obtain detailed representation of DCP Abba Kyari to all the allegations levelled against him, conduct further investigations as it deems fit, and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the Force Leadership on the matter”.

Meanwhile, the IGP has reiterated the commitment of the Force to Rule of Law and assured the public of the sanctity of the probe as well as the absolute respect for the rights and privileges of the officer throughout the period of the investigations.

