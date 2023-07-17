JUST IN: IGP denies withdrawing policemen from ex-govs, ministers, VIPs

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has denied withdrawing the Mobile Police Force personnel attached to several Very Important Persons, including former governors, ministers and lawmakers across the country.

Egbetokun, who faulted reports on the withdrawal, stated that the

signal in circulation which was being quoted in the report, did not emanate from his office.

He has, meanwhile, ordered a thorough investigation into source of the signal that had raised concerns among Nigerians on the policing strategy being adopted by Egbetokun.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police boss added that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible for its creation and dissemination.

According to the statement, “The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) wishes to address the ambiguity surrounding a signal that has been in circulation on social media, purportedly originating from MOPOL 45 FHQ ABJ, ordering the removal of police aides from certain top politicians and their relatives. The Police hereby unequivocally clarifies that the signal is fake and did not emanate from the NPF or any of its formations.

“More emphatically, the signal deviates from the Police’s telegraphic message structure and standard as the signal bears the signature of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), which is highly irregular, as a signal of this nature would typically be signed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who heads such formations, and not a higher-ranking officer.

“The Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has taken immediate notice and has ordered a thorough investigation into its source and assures that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for its creation and dissemination”.

