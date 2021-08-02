Just In: IGP appoints Tunji Disu as Police intelligence head after Kyari’s suspension

In recognition of his past achievements, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba, has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Tunji Disu, as the Head of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), in order to ensure that law enforcement improves across the country.

Disu would be taking over the mantle of leadership of the tactical team constituted to stem insecurity in Nigeria, following the suspension of the former head, Abba Kyari, after the United State security agency linked him to a $1.1 million fraud case perpetrated in Qatar.

MORE DETAILS LATER

