JUST IN: IGP appoints Disu as Rivers police commissioner, over seven others

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed CP Olatunji Disu, as the new Commissioner of Police for Rivers Command, in order to ensure efficiency in the policing system across the state.

Aside from him, the Police boss also appointed over seven others to lead different commands, as part of the ongoing measures towards strengthening security, tackling violent crimes, and enhancing optimal coordination of policing operations across Nigeria.

The seven other CPs appointed and redeployed include CP George Chuku as commissioner for BNS Command, CP Ahmed Tijani to Jigawa Command, CP Dan Shawulu to Niger Command, CP Usman Hayatu to GBS Command, CP Danjuma Aboki to IMS Command, CP Isyaku Muhammed to OSS Command and others.

Disu and others’ appointments were contained in a signal already dispatched and sighted by The Guild on Wednesday, indicating that the senior police officers’ redeployments were with immediate effects.

In the signal, the Police boss charged the CPs to demonstrate their professional competence in these new offices they have been picked to lead across the country.

The Rivers’s new CP would be replacing CP Nwonyi Emeka, barely three days after Rivers youths protested and demanded Emeka’s redeployment, following reports that some police officers threatened to kill the State Governor, Siminalaye Fubara, and shot at him when he went to assess the extent of damage done to the state House of Assembly chambers which got burnt overnight.

Disu’s new appointment came barely seven months after he was promoted alongside 32 others from the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to Commissioner of Police (CPs) and was subsequently appointed by the IGP as his principal staff, leading and coordinating the security team attached to the IGP’s office and others.

Before now, Disu was the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Force Headquarters, Abuja, and previously served at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for Rivers Command as the Deputy Head of the Unit.

Considering his dedication to the duties assigned to him, Disu was appointed to lead the Nigeria Police Contingent to the African Union (AU) Peace Keeping Mission in Dafur, Sudan.

As gathered, Disu’s achievements over the years were some of the reasons the Lagos State Government requested his deployment to head RRS, in order to stem insecurity across the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

