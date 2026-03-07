JUST IN: IGP appoints CSP Ali Giwa as Force new media officer

As part of efforts to ensure Nigerians are educated on social media platforms on Police activities, the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has appointed CSP Ali Giwa as the head of the Force’s new media.

Disu appointed Giwa, a young officer, who had been sensitizing millions of Nigerians on how the police had been curbing crime and other activities across the country, to lead the charge of giving the public a listening ear to their needs and concerns about the law enforcement agency.

Giwa’s appointment was sighted in a signal sighted by the Guild on Saturday, which indicated the Chief Superintendent of Police has been mandated to resume duty at the Force Headquarters for his new assignment.

MORE DETAIL SOON