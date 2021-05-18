JUST IN: Idris Aregbe not stepping down as Surulere council chairman aspirant

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos chapter, Youth Organising Secretary, Idris Aregbe, has declared that he was not planning to step down his ambition in Surulere council chairmanship race as been speculated in the public, saying his campaign train was still more active in meeting stakeholders across grassroots within Surulere ahead of the party primaries.

Aregbe said that the speculations on plans that he was stepping down for other aspirants were just part of tactics to distract himself and members of his campaign team, as well as his supporters from been focus on his campaign goals.

Speaking through a statement obtained by The Guild from the aspirant on Tuesday, the APC Lagos organising secretary indicated that there was no reason for him to abandon his ambition, claiming that, some forces within Surulere were trying to frustrate his efforts and abandon a dream of becoming chairman of the council.

MORE DETAILS LATER

