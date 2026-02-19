Just in: ICPC raids El-Rufai’s Abuja residence

Hours after detaining a former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has allegedly raided his home in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in search of more evidence to prosecute him.

The ICPC raided the former minister’s home while holding him in their custody for questioning over the N423 billion allegedly mismanaged during his administration and other frauds that were said to have been perpetrated under his watch.

El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adekeye, disclosed this on Thursday after the commission officials concluded their search inside his house on Aso Drive in the seat of power.

According to Adekeye’s statement released through his social media handle, he said, “The Aso Drive residence of Malam Nasir @elrufai was today searched by the ICPC.

“Ubong Akpan, Malam El- Rufai’s lawyer, condemned the action as unlawful and a clear violation of legal procedures and fundamental rights”.

They allegedly raided his home after confirming the arrest of the former governor in connection with an ongoing corruption investigation.

According to the anti-graft agency, the former Kaduna governor was taken into custody at the close of work on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as part of an active probe into allegations of corrupt practices.

The confirmation was made in a brief statement issued by its spokesperson, Okor Odey, on the anti-graft agency’s social media account on Thursday.

“ El-Rufai is in the custody of the Commission in connection with ongoing investigations. El-Rufai’s detention is strictly related to investigations and forms part of our statutory mandate to examine suspected violations of anti-corruption laws,” the statement added.

The agency did not disclose the specific charges under review but indicated that further details would be released as the inquiry progresses.

The Commission emphasized that the investigation is being conducted in accordance with due process, highlighting its commitment to accountability and transparency in public service.