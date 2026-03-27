JUST IN: ICPC frees El-Rufai temporarily to attend mother’s funeral

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has temporarily released former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to enable him attend the funeral rites of his late mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai.

It was gathered that the anti-graft agency granted the temporary release on compassionate grounds following the death of the former governor’s mother.

An aide to El-Rufai confirmed that the approval was given to allow him participate in the burial activities of the matriarch, who passed away in Cairo.

The development was also disclosed publicly by his son, Bashir El-Rufai, in a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday.

“My beloved great legend of a father (@elrufai) is being released from his unlawful and illegal detention at the hands of one of the most corrupt agencies in the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he wrote.

“Thank you all for the support. Our family shall never forget these times. We have overcome, as the El-Rufais.”

However, as of the time of filing this report, the ICPC had yet to issue an official statement detailing the terms or conditions attached to the temporary release.

Meanwhile, condolences have continued to pour in from prominent figures across Nigeria, including President Bola Tinubu; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani; and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Uba Sani described the late matriarch as a woman of “rare grace, moral clarity, and quiet strength,” while Ribadu said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss.

President Tinubu also offered prayers for her eternal rest, noting that the loss of a mother is a profound personal grief.