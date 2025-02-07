JUST IN: ICPC arrests senior Naval, NSCDC officers over allege N3bn fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested a Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kogi State, Adam Yusuf, and former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin (rtd.), over the alleged diversion of more than N3 billion.

Yusuf, who was at large until now, was taken into custody from his Gwagwalada, Abuja residence and is set to face prosecution alongside others apprehended for same offense.

ICPC’s investigation, as gathered on Friday, revealed that Jibrin allegedly orchestrated the fraud through Yusuf and former Brig. Gen Ishaya Gangum (retd.).

The alleged scheme, in a statement released by the anti-graft agency, reportedly involved the diversion of public funds using 92 fictitious companies that were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

An investigation by the ICPC traced these funds to Lahab Integrated, Gate Coast Properties, and other affiliated companies, leading to the acquisition of over 18 properties, including filling stations.

Four of these properties have been forfeited to the government so far, while legal proceedings continue over the remaining assets.

Aside from that, the ICPC is also intensifying efforts to apprehend other suspects at large.