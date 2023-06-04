Report on Interest
JUST IN: Ibrahimovic retires from football @41

By The Guild

Sweden striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has decided to end his football career, leaving the game that has brought him money, recognition and fame globally.

The 41-year-old’s Milan contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed following a season plagued by injuries, prompting him to end a remarkable and successful career.

He made his retirement plan from football public after his team won the last match of the season against Verona 3-1 to finish fourth on the log, claiming the last UEFA champions league slot from the country.

MORE DETAILS SOON

