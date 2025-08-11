JUST IN: Ibom Air bans passenger for assaulting staff

The management of a Nigerian flight operator, Ibom Air, has imposed an indefinite ban on a passenger identified as Comfort Emmanson, for allegedly assaulting staff at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The airline stated that Emmanson is henceforth prohibited from boarding any of its flights due to her actions, which it described as a serious threat to the safety of its crew, passengers, and aircraft.

In a statement issued by Ibom Air on Monday, the airline’s management explained that the altercation began on board a flight from Uyo to Lagos.

It stated that shortly before take-off from Uyo, the passenger was instructed, in line with standard aviation safety procedures, to switch off her mobile phone, but she allegedly refused to comply until the Pilot-in-Command made a public announcement.

Following her non-compliance, a fellow passenger seated beside her took the phone and switched it off, prompting a verbal tirade from Emmanson.

According to the airline, the situation was eventually deescalated through the efforts of the flight crew, and the aircraft was able to depart from Uyo to Lagos as scheduled, without any further disruptions during the flight.

“Upon arrival in Lagos, Ms. Emmanson waited for all other passengers to disembark and then proceeded to confront the Purser who had earlier instructed her. She approached the unsuspecting crew member, stepped on her, forcibly tore off her wig, removed her glasses and threw them to the floor, and then assaulted her with her footwear,” the statement continued.

“She slapped her several times, and when another cabin crew member attempted to intervene, Emmanson slapped her as well. She then tried to forcibly remove a fire extinguisher to use as a weapon, an act that could have caused damage and led to the grounding of the aircraft.”

“By this time, the Pilot-in-Command had alerted airport security. Before security personnel could arrive, the Purser, as seen in the viral video circulating online, physically prevented the passenger from leaving the aircraft. Even the arrival of Ibom Air security staff did not deter Emmanson, who violently lashed out and assaulted them. She was eventually restrained and removed from the aircraft by force. After disembarking, she continued to attack Ibom Air personnel and even slapped the ground supervisor.”

“The passenger was removed from the ramp and taken into custody by FAAN security and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation,” it added.

Following the incident, which has gained widespread attention after going viral on Social Media, Ibom Air submitted a formal report to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), outlining the events that transpired, the actions taken by the crew, and the measures the airline intends to implement to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The airline also reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of unruly or violent behavior that threatens the safety of passengers, crew, or aircraft.

According to Ibom Air, such conduct will be met with the strongest possible response, including legal action and a permanent ban from its services.

The airline further commended the bravery and professionalism of its crew in handling the situation under extremely challenging circumstances, as well as the swift support from airport security and the Nigeria Police.