JUST IN: I won’t step down for younger candidate in 2027- Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed widespread claims suggesting he intends to step down for a younger presidential aspirant ahead of the 2027 elections, insisting the reports misrepresented his comments.

The clarification followed intense media speculation after his interview with a popular media outlet was widely circulated, with some outlets suggesting that the Waziri of Adamawa had expressed readiness to step down for a younger contender.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe, the former Vice President stressed that at no point during the interview did he state, imply, or suggest that he would abandon his ambition for another candidate.

“What Atiku Abubakar actually said was that young people and other aspirants are free to join the race.

“He further noted that if a young candidate wins through a fair and open primary, he would have no problem supporting such a person,” Ibe explained.

The statement cautioned against deliberate misinterpretation of his remarks, warning that while interpretative journalism is permissible, “stretching interpretation to the point of mischief is unacceptable.”

Atiku, who served as Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007, recently aligned himself with the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

However, he has yet to make an official declaration of his 2027 presidential bid, even as his camp insists that the race will remain open to both young and experienced aspirants.

By this clarification, his team says, the narratives suggesting that he intends to step aside are inaccurate and should be disregarded.