JUST IN: I will not represent 2024 Rivers budget- Fubara

The political crisis rocking the Rivers may not end soon even after the Appeal Court intervention after the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, declared that the 2024 budget will not be represented before the 25 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, saying I am already preparing the 2025 budget and will not be presented before them.

Fubara said that the lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule, the former Speaker, do not exist since their seats have been declared vacant following their decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for another party in the state.

The governor’s stance came two days after the pro-Wike lawmakers issued a seven-day ultimatum to him, demanding that the budget presented to the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led House loyal to Fubara, must be brought before them for approval to avoid further contravention of the law in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON