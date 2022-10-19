JUST IN: I will defeat Sanwo-Olu, his Godfather in Lagos-Jandor

The Lagos chapter of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate, Olajide Adeniran, has said that both All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his godson, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, should be expecting a defeat from him during coming governorship election in the state.

Adeniran said that he would be ending godfatherism of 23 years in Lagos and also changes election narratives by being the first opposition candidate to defeat over two decades of progressives ruling in the state.

He noted that all necessary research needed to be carried out on Sanwo-Olu and his godfathers has been done to understand their weaknesses as well as their strengths.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate boasted that with all necessary findings completed, he was set to confront the incumbent and become his successor during 2023 election in the state.

Adeniran disclosed this on Wednesday while responding to Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike’s endorsement of Sanwo-Olu during his visit to Lagos to attend the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) on a popular television programme.

The guber candidate stressed that he was not surprised Wike’s endorsement, since the governor had often times attacked the party’s leadership.

“Like I said, we are surprised. Nobody will express shock about what happened yesterday except you are not in this country.

“Nobody expects that a party man, a national leader will do that for any reason at all, but it has happened and there is nothing we can do about it.

“My worry is this, he should be our role model at his level, as a governor, your office should come with a symbol of decorum.”

Jandor noted that he did not do anything against Wike to warrant such treatment, describing the Sanwo-Olu administration as a failed government.

“This Governor Wike that came to Lagos saying somebody has performed, let me ask him, ‘How many times has this Governor invited him to come to Lagos to commission any project the way he (Wike) is commissioning up and down?.

“So, for four years of governing, he (Sanwo-Olu) has never commissioned any project. In Ambode’s years, you saw Abule Egba Flyover, Ajah Flyover, Airport International Road, and the bypass. But this government has nothing to show.”

He also claimed he has more followers in the Labour Party (LP) than the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

“If there were to be an election in the LP, he would beat Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. As a matter of fact, within the Labour Party, I have more followers than him,” he noted, adding that the next election is about candidates and not about parties.

“If we do election in Labour Party today, I would defeat him (Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour),” Jandor claimed.

