JUST IN: I pick Shettima based on zoning, patriotism -Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, met with Speakers of states governed by APC governors, narrating reasons that resulted in the choice of Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate for the 2023 general election in the country.

Tinubu said that the need for zoning played a major factor in his decision to zone the running mate slot to North East after the party chairman, Abubakar Adamu, hailed from the North Central region of the country.

As gathered, the APC candidate could not consider the North West since the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, came from the region in Nigeria.

According to him, Shettima was finally chosen as his running mate after wide consultations and some considerations and he is a patriotic and passionate man with the capacity to serve.

He disclosed the reasons on Saturday when the lawmakers led by the Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, led his colleagues to pay him a courtesy visit in Abuja, congratulating him on his victory during the APC primary.

Other state assembly speakers at the meeting were Olakunke Oluomo of Ogun, Idris Garba of Jigawa, Kennedy Ibeh of Imo, Eteng Williams of Cross River, Funminiyi Afuye of Ekiti, and Oleyelogun Bamidele of Ondo.

Also, Abdulkarim Lawan of Borno, Abdullahi Bawa Wuse of Niger, Ahmed Lawan Mirwa of Yobe, Musa Maigari of Katsina, and Siddi Buba, deputy speaker of Gombe.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

