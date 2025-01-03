JUST IN: I open eyes during prayers because clerics are untrustworthy- Wike

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has cautioned his successor, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to be wary of the religious clerics and the traditional rulers assuring of their support, saying those two people are not trustworthy.

Wike said that clerics and traditional rulers assuring Fubara of support and disobedience to court would abandon him when the tides go against him.

The minister gave the warning on Friday during a stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, an event which was attended by the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, and a lawmaker representing Edo senatorial district, Adam Oshiomhole, and others.

He noted that he understands the traditional and religious leaders antic while serving as the governor of the state, saying I pity you (Fubara), the religious leaders and traditional rulers encouraging you will soon disappoint you because they will leave you very soon.

“They are only after what favours them. And since know that, I do not close my eyes during prayers because I am afraid, I do not know what they will do after I close my eyes for prayers”, he added.

MORE DETAILS SOON