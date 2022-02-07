JUST IN: I left PDP over abuse of power- Ekiti former gov, Oni,

The Ekiti State former governor, Segun Oni, has disclosed that his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was based on the strategy adopted by the party’s leadership for the just concluded governorship primary that allowed an individual to allegedly impose his aspirant on other PDP members in the state.

Oni said that the primary to choose PDP’s candidate for the June 18, 2022 gubernatorial election never allowed for a fair contest among the aspirants that controlled large number of support among party members across Ekiti.

He gave the reasons barely two weeks after the governorship primary was conducted and another ex-governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, anointed candidate, Bisi Kolawole, was declared winner of the poll in the state.

Although, Oni did not indicate the PDP leader in the state that hijacked the process, but sources alleged that Fayose and his candidate, Kolawole, who was a former PDP chairman, outsmarted all aspirants to ensure that their plans comes to fruition.

Through a statement released on Monday on his social media handle, he described the processes that produced Kolawole as an insult on other party members in the state.

The statement reads: “Democracy is the Government of the People by the People and for the People and this definition has made it generally acceptable that, Politics they say, is a Game of Number.

“It is to say the least that, what transpired at the just concluded primary elections most especially the PDP in Ekiti State was nothing but a reckless abuse of power and unreasonable insulting of sensibility of other Aspirants that control the larger if not largest Followers within the Parties and Ekiti State in general inorder to impose unpopular Aspirants whose god-father believe will do their wishes against the wishes of the People of the State when elected.

“However, the Electorate are keenly watching and ready to pay every political Party in Ekiti State on June18, 2022 base on the choices of their Candidates”.

