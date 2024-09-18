JUST IN: I left EFCC office on officials’ directives- Bello

The Kogi State former governor, Yahaya Bello, has faulted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) claims that he never visited its office to honour an invitation on the N80 billion alleged misappropriated during his tenure in the state.

Bello said that contrary to claims by the anti-graft agency, he visited EFCC office but was directed to leave by officials on duty.

The former governor, who was accompanied on the visit to the EFCC office by his successor, Ahmed Ododo, made the allegations on Wednesday through a statement released by his

Director, Media, Ohiare Michael.

He stated this minutes after the EFCC alleged that the former governor never visited its office and that he is still on its wanted list for the allegations leveled against him.

According to the statement, “Earlier today, we reported the voluntary visit of former Governor of Kogi State, HE Alh. Yahaya Bello to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission office to honour the Commission’s invitation.

“In the statement, we reiterated the former Governor’s great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority, and stressed that, all the while, he only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights in order to ensure due process.

“The EFCC did not, however, interrogate him as officials told him he could leave. We don’t know what this means yet. As we write, HE Alhaji Yahaya Bello has left the EFCC office.

“He was accompanied there by the Governor of Kogi State, HE Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

“Recall that the case has been before a competent court of jurisdiction, and Alhaji Yahaya Bello had been duly represented by his legal team at every hearing. The former Governor decided to honour the invitation to clear his name as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear”.

Earlier, the EFCC has faulted reports that the former governor visited any of its offices across the country and urged the public to disregard claims that Bello honoured its invitation on the alleged misappropriation of N80 billion during his tenure.