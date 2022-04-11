JUST IN: I have ambition to run for office of president- Osinbajo

After several weeks of speculations over his presidential ambition, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has officially declared to contest for the seat on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), and indicated readiness challenge the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, and others vying to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Osinbajo said that the experience garnered over the years while serving in different public offices including the current position he is holding, has prepared him to understand challenges of the country and possibly solutions that could be adopted to them.

He noted that efforts would also be intensified to sustain the gains made under the incumbent administration, to ensure that all sectors in the country including agriculture, education, and others, become better and Nigerians benefits from it.

Osinbajo disclosed this in a video he posted on his social media handles on Monday morning and stressed that the country deserve better going forward after the 2023 presidential election.

In the short video, the Vice President spoke on 10 key areas that he would embark upon if elected as the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On governance, Osinbajo noted that true federalism would be strengthen between the central government and the councils, saying improving the capacity of states and local governments to carry out their mandates.

According to him, advancing the agricultural revolution, particularly through mechanisation and the development of the farm-to-table value chain.

On regulations, he said that his administration would ensure synergy among the agencies and that they would work in the best interests of the business community.”

While speaking on the importance of advancing the country’s technology, Osinbajo said: “building a tech economy that will employ millions of people and bring many out of the shackles of poverty which would lead the country towards achieving the goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next decade.”

The Vice President assured Nigerians that his administration would Transform the Social Investment Program (SIP) introduced by the Buhari-led administration into a full-fledged social welfare programme and ensure that the task of ensuring that all Nigerians, male and female, attend school, as well as reforming the education system to drive the country towards competing effectively with it’s peers in the 21st century were all achieved.

“Finishing the work of achieving universal health coverage for all as well as providing an excellent environment in which businesses can flourish.

“Let us build a Nigeria where the man from Nnewi sees the man from Gusau as his brother, where the woman from Warri sees the woman from Jalingo as her sister, and where the love of our country burns brightly in the hearts of boys and girls from Gboko to Yenogoa.” Where everyone has a home somewhere in this land, where our differences, tribes, and faiths unite us rather than divide us.”

