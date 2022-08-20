JUST IN: I didn’t discuss politics, 2023 elections with Tinubu-Obasanjo

A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has faulted comments made by chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) present during his meeting with the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, describing all statements made by the personalities as the outcome of their discussion as false.

Obasanjo said that the discussion he had with Tinubu was not centered on politics, particularly the 2023 presidential election, rather their meeting was more of a family discussion than politics.

The former president expressed dissatisfaction with the unauthorized comments credited to him on the discussion he had with the Lagos State former governor in a statement released on Saturday.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, he stressed that comments coming from those claiming to be supporters of Tinubu were not unhelpful to his ambition.

He noted that the discussion had during the Tinubu held at his home in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during the week was requested by the APC candidate and that the agreement during the meeting was not to disclose what transpired to the public.

According to the statement, the former President said the discussion during the visit was “more brotherly than political”, and at the request of Bola Tinubu, Chief Obasanjo agreed to no statement from either side.

“Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing a statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good”.

Although he did not mention any name, considering that Tinubu was accompanied to his house by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and his former predecessors, Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel, Osun former governor, Bisi Akande and others.

Meanwhile, one of those the former president could be referring to is Gbajabiamila who claimed that during the meeting Obasanjo assured Tinubu of victory ahead of the 2023 election.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke during the APC Surulere Local Government Area meeting in Surulere, Lagos, said from what he heard there, Tinubu’s presidency was almost a reality.

He said: “When we were going to Obasanjo’s house, we were eight, including Asiwaju Tinubu and me; we didn’t want many people to know about the meeting. So, we were to meet Obasanjo and five others from his side.

“But when we eventually got there, we met something pleasantly shocking: a mammoth crowd of our supporters was already at the former president’s house waiting for us.

“So, Obasanjo told Asiwaju Tinubu to pick three people from his side and that he would pick three from his side to meet behind closed doors. So, I, Chief Osoba and Chief Akande, and Asiwaju went from our side. My people, what I heard there, what Obasanjo said, the victory of Asiwaju is assured.”

