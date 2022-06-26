JUST IN: I am still searching for my running mate- Tinubu

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that he is still searching for a running mate for next year’s poll holding across the country.

Tinubu described the position as one that is a very important office that required critical thinking before making a decision and that was the reason for his continued consultations to decide better.

His statement came barely nine days after presenting the name of Kabiru Masari before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as his running mate for the election scheduled to hold in another eight months across the country.

The APC national leader disclosed the continued search for his running mate on Sunday at the presentation of the book written in honour of the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, titled: The Speaker’, and the unveiling of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative (LMI) held in Abuja.

While describing the relationship between Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Ahmed Wase, as one that had been devoid of rancour since they were sworn in, the APC presidential candidate noted that both men have worked to ensure that the House remain a united one that had considered public interests above personal gains.

He said: “I could see his deputy, sitting at the same table with him. I will say that Gbajabiamila and Wase are the very symbols of unity, dependability and honesty. And I must thank both of you because you did not rock the boat while serving all this since you both came into office. I will need to learn from both of you, particularly how you have worked together effectively, complementing each other. And this is because I am still searching for my running mate”.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that his decision on payment of West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees of students in Lagos public secondary school was further encouraged by Gbajabiamila, who he consulted after his late mother, Abibatu Mogaji, discussed it with him.

Tinubu noted that when he presented the idea before the Speaker, who turned 60 years yesterday, rather than knock it off, the lawmaker embraced it and spoke on the impact the decision would have on Lagos’s education system.

Addressing the dozens of political associates, friends, and relatives that gathered at the venue to celebrate his 6oth birthday, Gbajabiamila commended Tinubu for accepting the idea of paying WAEC fees for students because it has impacted positively on the standard of education.

Gbajabiamila, meanwhile, advised the APC presidential candidate that he does not need to search for too long for a Vice Presidential candidate, adding that if consulted, there is a member of the party that could serve effectively in that position in the state.

