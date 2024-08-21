JUST IN: I am ready to fight for justice in PDP- Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed reports that his inability to reclaim the Rivers chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure from the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, could force him to dump the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike said that irrespective of the tactics that the state governor and other leaders of the PDP including the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, may be adopting would not make him leave rather, he is prepared to fight and correct the injustice within the opposition party.

He noted that the appointment by President Bola Tinubu was not a window for him to leave the opposition party, saying his support for Tinubu’s candidacy during the 2023 presidential election was because of the conviction that he can address the country’s challenges.

The minister made the promise on Wednesday while responding to questions during a chat with journalists in Abuja.

He said: “I will not leave PDP even when the fight at home (Rivers state) and at the national gets tougher. I will fight to the last. I am not prepared to join the APC. I have said it and I want to repeat it again. The work I am doing here was handed over to me by the president. And I am focus on achieving the task before me.

“I will not fold my arms and allow the party I have suffered for over the years to continuously do injustice to members. I will not accept that”.

Wike’s stance came barely 24 hours after the Board Of Trustee (BOT) of the PDP declared support for Fubara amid face-off between him and his predecessor, Wike.