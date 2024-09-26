24.2 C
JUST IN: I am ready to appear before any investigation panel- Bobrisky

Following the N15 million bribery allegation,

Following Federal Government suspension of two senior officials of the Nigerian correctional services, popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky, has declared readiness to honour invitation from any probe panel investigating the N15 million bribery allegations linked to him.

The crossdresser also declared that he is no longer intimidated by threats from those who framed him and security agencies.

In a statement he shared on his social media handle on Thursday, Bobrisky expressed readiness to appear in court, adding he is confident that the law will expose those who framed him.

MORE DETAILS SOON

