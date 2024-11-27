JUST IN: I am not guilty of N110bn fraud- Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State former governor, Yahaya Bello, has pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Adorning a white kaftan and a blue cap, the former Governor, who was accompanied by officials of the EFCC, stated this after the anti-graft agency read its 16-count charge to the former governor in the language that he could understand at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He denied the allegations on Wednesday when the EFCC dragged him before court over his actions while serving as the Kogi State governor.

He was arraigned alongside Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the FCT High Court.

They were being prosecuted as 1st to 3rd defendants, respectively, in a fresh N110bn 16-count charge instituted against them by the EFCC.

This was after he honoured the invitation of the commission on yesterday after the EFCC had instituted a 110bn alleged fraud suit against the former governor.

The other defendants, Oricha and Hudu, however, have been given administrative bail by the commission

At the last hearing on November 14, the EFCC had sought adjournment to Wednesday, November 27 in the fresh case it instituted against Bello, saying the 30-day window was still running for the summons earlier issued.

The EFCC, however, admitted his co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, to administrative bail and prayed to the court for an extension of time for the 1st Defendant to appear.