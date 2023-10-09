JUST IN: I am alive, hale, hearty- Gowon

A former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), has denied reports making the rounds on different social media platforms that he had passed on barely 10 days before his 89th birthday.

As gathered the report on Gowon’s death emanated after the former head of state left for the UK many weeks ago, not attending state functions, and was yet to return since then.

A personal aide to General Gowon, Adeyeye Ajayi, disclosed this on Monday amid confusion occasioned by the social media report on the purported death of the former Head of State, saying he is still very much alive and well.

Ajayi quoted General Gowon as saying: “I am still around and well. I am not in a hurry.”

Also, the Delta State governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Olorogun Barr. Kenneth Gbagi, refuted the rumour making the rounds that the former Head of State was dead.

Gbagi, who described the social media report as the “handiwork of mischief makers that wished the former head of state dead, disclosed that Gowon is currently in the United Kingdom.

The former Minister of State for Education, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Orusi Kenneth, on Monday, however, confirmed that the former Head of State is alive, hale and hearty, and presently in London.

Gbagi said: “General Gowon is still much around with us, hale and hearty. He is not in a hurry to go anywhere.”

The former chairman of Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, who urged Nigerians to ignore rumour about General Gowon’s death, said: “I, Gbagi, just spoke with him. I hereby refute the rumour of the death of my friend, General Gowon.

“He has communicated to Nigerians that he is still much around, hale and hearty. Gowon is alive.”

