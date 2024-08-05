JUST IN: Hunger protesters wave Russian flags, loot public buildings, others in Kaduna

Hours after the Kaduna State Government commended residents for engaging in a peaceful demonstration against Federal Government economic policies and programmes, the protests have taken a new twist with the hunger protesters returning to the streets to loot public and private properties across the metropolis.

Aside from that, the demonstrators were also seen waving the Russian flag, advocating that the Eastern European country intervene in Nigeria’s crisis through sponsor of the Coup and others.

The demonstration came barely 24 hours after President Bola appealed for suspension of the hunger protest, promising to introduce and intensify the implementation of existing policies and programmes to boost the economy.

MORE DETAILS SOON