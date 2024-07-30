JUST IN: Hunger protest organizers reject IGP’s recommendation, insist on street processions

Barely two days before the planned hunger protest tagged #EndBadGovernance, the organizers have rejected proposals by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, that 10-day demonstrations be confined rather than street procession across the country.

They argued that the locations announced earlier were convergence points for the kick-off of the demonstration scheduled to start on Thursday, August 1st, in the country.

The organisers rejected the proposal during a meeting held virtually with the Police boss on Tuesday, after he suggested that confined protests in identified locations will work in the interest of the nation as against street rallies.

“It is not advisable to go on street processions because as you are planning peaceful protests, some are planning violence,” Egbetokun cautioned.

However, a lawyer for the Take It Back Movement, one of the groups organising the nationwide protests, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, rejected the proposal of the IGP, stressing that it negates their fundamental rights.

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), other lawyers, members of civil society organisations, as well as, some arrowheads of the planned protests attended the virtual meeting.

