JUST IN: Humanitarian minister emerges APC national chairman

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Nentawe Yilwatda, has been elected as the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) following his nomination and election by the members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party.

Yilwatda’s appointment came less than two weeks after his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, stepped down from the APC’s top leadership role, citing personal reasons.

The chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma, nominated him for the position, with the motion seconded by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

The nomination was subsequently put to a voice vote and approved by NEC members in attendance at the meeting held in Abuja on Thursday.

MORE DETAILS COMING.