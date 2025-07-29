JUST IN: Human right activist sues Tinubu for extending Customs boss tenure

A human rights activist, Dr. Bolaji Akinyemi, has filed a lawsuit before the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, to challenge the alleged extension of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi’s tenure and other officers by President Bola Tinubu.

Akinyemi, who stated that Adeniyi’s tenure ended on May 5, 2025, described the alleged tenure extension by the president as illegal and a contradiction of the law.

The suit brought before the court was filed by his lawyers led by Ayodele Ademiluyi, alongside Nike Arogundade, Olumide Sonupe, and others of Newworth LLP.

The suit with file no. FHC/L/CS/1495/2025 was brought before the court with the President and six others listed as respondents, under the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009, and relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

Other respondents to the suit were the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; the Nigeria Customs Service; the Nigeria Customs Service Governing Board; the Office of the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs and Excise Services, and the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi.

The activist, in the suit sighted on Tuesday, appealed to the court to declare the extension of Adeniyi’s tenure as unconstitutional.

He added that the court should restrain the President and the Customs boss from executing and accepting any such tenure extension, as well as other restrictions the Court considered necessary to strengthen the rule of law in the country.

As gathered, the suit was brought before the court amid growing concern over the abuse of executive powers in the appointment and tenure elongation of key public officeholders, often at the expense of the Constitution, institutional integrity, and the public interest.

Akinyemi, who spoke through his counsel, emphasized that “this is not just about one officeholder—it is about preserving legality, transparency, and accountability in the governance of our nation. Customs is a vital institution, and illegality at the top compromises national security, economic stability, and citizens’ trust.”