JUST IN: Hulk Hogan dies after cardiac arrest @71

American professional wrestler, Terry Bollea, popularly known as Hulk Hogan, has been pronounced dead by medical experts at age 71, following a cardiac arrest.

Bollea, widely recognized as the greatest wrestling star of all time, died just weeks before his 72nd birthday.

The veteran WWE star, known for his wrestling prowess and charisma, reportedly passed away on Thursday, at his residence in Clearwater, Florida.

Confirming his death, the City of Clearwater, released a statement disclosing that police and fire personnel were dispatched to Bollea’s home following a report of an individual in cardiac arrest.

The wrestler was treated by fire and rescue crews when they arrived and was transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This sudden and unfortunate demise of the wrestling star has left the fans and the WWE Universe mourning.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans,” the company said in a post on X.

MORE DETAILS COMING.